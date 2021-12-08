New garbage tip fees at Westside Transfer Station

Starting January 1, 2022 it will cost slightly more to dispose of garbage at the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center on Asquith Road in West Kelowna.

This increase approved by the Regional Board earlier this fall is to help cover increased transport expenses and a tipping fee increase at the City of Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill where all material in the region is disposed of.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre, which serves residents in West Kelowna, Peachland, Westbank First Nation reserves and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area will see the following rate changes effective January 1, 2022:

Bag of garbage $5 per bag (previously $4.50 per bag)

Medium load of garbage $20 for truck/trailer up to 4’x8’x2’ (previously $18.00)

Mattresses with springs $20 (previously $14)

Clean wood will now have a minimum $5 charge

For more information on the Westside facility tipping fee increases, visit rdco.com/recycle, or contact the Regional Waste Reduction office at recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.