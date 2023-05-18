New Hours Coming to Silver Star Transfer Station

Starting June 1, there will be changes to the hours of operation at Silver Star Transfer Station (SSTS). The RDNO Board of Directors approved the changes following a recent Service Level Review for the SSTS. A review was initiated due to concerns raised by residents of the Silver Star community regarding accessibility during the Off Peak seasons.

SSTS hours of operation starting June 1 are will be as shown in the following table:

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Winter: November 15 - April 15 8:00am-1:00pm Closed Closed 8:00am-1:00pm 8:00am-1:00pm 11:00pm-4:00pm 11:00pm-4:00pm Off Peak: April 16 - June 30 September 1 - November 14 8:00am-1:00pm Closed Closed Closed 8:00am-1:00pm Closed 11:00pm-4:00pm Summer: July 1 - August 31 8:00am-1:00pm Closed Closed Closed 8:00am-1:00pm 11:00pm-4:00pm 11:00pm-4:00pm

Under the new hours of operation, the facility will be open for one additional day each week (Monday) during the spring and fall Off Peak seasons, in addition to current the Friday and Sunday openings.

During the winter season (November 15 – April 15), the facility will no longer be open on Wednesdays. The facility will now be open five days per week instead of the current six days per week starting in November.

Summer season days of operation are unchanged.

The operating hours will also be changing to match customer usage patterns better. Starting in June, weekday hours will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm and weekend hours will be from 11:00am to 4:00pm. These hours will apply to all open days, year-round.

An updated Silver Star Transfer Station User’s Guide with the new hours of operation can be found at rdno.ca/ddf.