New irrigation at cemetery

Construction on Phase 2 and 3 of the four-phase project to install new irrigation at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will begin Next Monday and continue until July.

There will be minimal noise disruptions, but construction equipment will be present in these areas.

“We understand that this construction will impact those who wish to visit the gravesites of their loved ones,” said Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “We will be working hard to ensure the work is completed in a timely manner and that all disruptions are kept to a minimum. Every effort will be made to have all areas open to the public on the weekends during construction.”

Casket interments will not be impacted during this time. Equipment and noise will halt if an interment takes place in proximity to the construction area.