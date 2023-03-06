New logo created for Trails of the Okanagan Society

The artwork of 14-year-old Syilx Nation artist Emily Pooley has been selected by the Trail of the Okanagan's Society for its new logo.The logo was unveiled today in a celebration with the artist at the Sncewips Heritage Museum in West Kelowna. The logo features a male inland sockeye salmon during the spawning cycle, and incorporates ponderosa pines and warm colours of the Okanagan Valley.

“Emily’s concept exceeded our expectations,” says society president Janice Liebe. “The beautiful and striking design reflects Syilx history, tradition and cultural values and locates the trail in our unique Okanagan valley location.”

“Most significantly, it teaches and reminds us of the origin of the trail - begun thousands of years ago as the Syilx Nation travelled through their traditional territory along the Okanagan Lakes and river following Ntytyix - the Salmon,” she adds.

Emily Pooley resides in Syilx Territory and claims additional heritage from the Secepmuxw, Hopi and Navajo Nations.

Formed in 2013, the Trail of the Okanagan's Society advocates for a continuous hiking and cycling trail spanning the length of the Okanagan Lake and River system.The route traces traditional trading routes of the Okanagan First Nations, skirts lake edges, wanders through forests and hillsides, borders vineyards, fruit orchards, witnesses unique landscapes and connects valley communities.