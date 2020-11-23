New Magic Mushroom Clinical Trial to Treat Addiction

Could magic mushrooms treat addiction?

Vancouver based company Numinus has announced a new clinical trial of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat substance use disorders.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Evan Wood says the drug brings about an altered state of consciousness that he says puts the psychotherapy of mental health treatment on steroids.

"When it actually comes to psilocybin and the other psychedelics, there's actually no addictive potential with these drugs if you look at the way humans use them or the way that animals do and research experiments where we can kind of define if a substance is addictive or not. Psilocybin in no way, shape, or form is habit forming."

Dr. Wood says this is the first or its kind trial in Canada and trials elsewhere have shown positive results.

"What's very interesting is how researchers have documented that people will describe these as one of the most profound experiences and positive experiences of their lives."

Wood says mental health treatment currently is focused on symptom management and trials like these represents a profound shift in how mental health is treated.

The trial is set to begin in the second quarter of next year.