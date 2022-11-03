New Mayor and Council for Kelowna to be sworn in

City of Kelowna’s new mayor and councillors will be sworn into office for the 2022–2026 term on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Kelowna Community Theatre (1375 Water Street) starting at 7 p.m. The one-hour inauguration ceremony and meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the City’s website at kelowna.ca/council.

The Honourable Judge Andrew Tam will administer the Oath of Office for the mayor-elect Tom Dyas and councillors-elect Ron Cannan, Maxine DeHart, Charlie Hodge, Gord Lovegrove, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, Rick Webber and Loyal Wooldridge.

The municipal election was held on Oct. 15. Council’s first Regular Meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14 followed by the first Public Hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.