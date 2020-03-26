New measures to provide community supports for BC seniors

B.C Senior's Advocate Isabel Mackenzie announced measures today to support vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 crisis.

The provincial government is expanding services of B.C 211.

“Wherever you live in B.C, if you want to help seniors with virtual visits, picking up and delivering some groceries, picking up and delivering some medications, maybe dropping off a meal or two, call 211 and we'll try to match you up with a senior in your community who needs help,” said Mackenzie.

The tool can be used by any senior feeling like they need some assistance, whether they live in a care home or not.

Additionally, she announced a government increase in funding to the Better At home program.

“They're getting additional funding to ensure that the core Better At Home services can meet the Covid-19 challenge and 24 of these agencies have been designated as covid response agencies. They will be resourced to meet the new demand from the increase number of volunteer and client screening and matching processes that will happen.”

The program is delivered by 68 different community agencies across British Columbia.

“These supports will go a long way in help seniors stay safe at home and to relieve the anxiety and worry that many seniors are facing,” said Mackenzie.

BC 211 can also direct seniors to other helpful services and resources to address their questions and concerns.

Mackenzie urged seniors to stay home, stay safe and allow the community to help.