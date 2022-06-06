New opportunity for Okanagan wildlife rehabilitation

Since its foundation in 2020, the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS) has been

building their new facility which is now ready to give wildlife patients a second chance.

"We have finally been granted federal and provincial operating permits to accept patients into our

care - now the Okanagan has a facility to rehabilitate wildlife for release“ said president and

founder Eva Hartmann. "Euthanasia or long-distance transport outside of the valley were the

only options available for any wild species other than birds of prey“, Hartmann adds.

Raptors will continue to get care at SORCO in Oliver where large exercise flight pens and an onsite

feeder-rodent breeding program have been long-established specifically for them.

"We have built species-specific housing with various therapy pools for waterfowl, native turtles

and other species living around the shores of our lakes and streams. We can proudly say that

we have passed our facility inspection conducted by government officials including BC wildlife

veterinarian Caeley Thacker“ reports Hartmann, herself a registered veterinary technician since

2011.

The mission of Interior Wildlife includes education and expert advice about human-wildlife

interactions. Now their facility is open too, where nursing care will be provided to sick or injured

wild animals with the goal of releasing them back into their natural habitats once fit and

healthy.

The Okanagan is growing, human encroachment into natural areas which provide habitat, food

and shelter for wildlife is making it harder and harder for wild animals to navigate, and stay

healthy and safe from injuries or displacement.

"Canadian native species are protected under the BC Wildlife Act as well as the Migratory Bird

Act, it is illegal for the public to keep wildlife in their possession for more than 24hours“ states

Hartmann. She adds "We are fortunate to be allowed to care for native small mammals and

water birds now. However, any invasive species as well as deer, moose and large carnivores

are not part of our current permits.“

If you believe to have found a wild small mammal or water bird in distress, call the RAPP line

for advice, bring them to a veterinary clinic for assessment or consult a wildlife expert about

excluding animals from unwanted areas in house or on private property.

"We do not accept direct drop-offs by the public, however once assessed and deemed a rehabilitation candidate

by a professional, our volunteers will transport the animal to IWRS’s care facility for admission.

Our property is not open to the public as per permit restrictions and its exact location remains

undisclosed within Summerland“ said Eva Hartmann.

She points out that this is to discourage people from kidnapping infant wildlife that may appear orphaned, but in fact is well fed and

uninjured, most likely awaiting a parent to return for nursing or flight lessons.

As per Hartmann,

"Injured wildlife in rehabilitation centres need peace and quiet first and foremost, they also

need not to worry about predators, finding food or getting stressed out by humans while

recovering.“

For more info on their drop-off network of veterinary clinics, if you want to join IWRS as a

volunteer or support their efforts by way of donating to their wish list, go to interiorwildlife.ca.