New outbreak declared at KGH

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 5B at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

As of Saturday morning, one patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

The outbreak on unit 5B is not linked to the ongoing outbreak on unit 4B, which was declared on Feb. 22.

Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.

The public is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.

It is important to follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.