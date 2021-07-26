New Park Space Proposed for McKinley Beach Area

Changes could be coming to McKinley Beach area in Kelowna.

Council gave first readings to Official Community plan ammendments and necessary rezoning to turn 246 acres into park space.

Councillor Gail Given stated, "In that this request doesn't add density, it really disburses it over a broader area and allows connection to the Lake Country OCP in a very logical way as opposed to us throwing up barriers and having artificial boundries that don't allow traffic to flow properly, I think this really achieves multiple values."

Council also heard about the proposed form and character for a two story ammenity building, including a pool, sauna, soccer field, community garden and playground.

Councillor Luke Stack said, "I'd like to compliment the applicant on the design of the building. When I look at the community centre that will be serving that area I was just, my impression was that it's extremely nice. I love the windows, I like the location beside the water, the amenities are nice, the layout is nice, the scale and scope is nice."

The recreation facility is proposed for 3425 Hilltown Drive.