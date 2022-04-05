New Parks and Playgrounds for Kelowna

In 2022, the City is investing $31.1 million in infrastructure projects to keep Kelowna playful with new and improved parks and public spaces that offer venues for community building, recreation, and play. Of this, approximately half is funded through Parks Development Cost Charges.

“Approximately $21.3 million will be allocated towards developing new parks for residents and visitors to explore, while $9.8 million is being invested in renewals of existing parks,” said Park and Buildings Planning Manager, Robert Parlane. “Dynamic and attractive public space is a need that grows as Kelowna grows, and we are excited to continue developing and creating new parks and spaces to build community.”

Highlights of new parks include:

Construction of the new Tallgrass Park in the Tower Ranch development is scheduled to begin this year and will include a playground, small entry plaza, pathways, park furnishings and more. Public engagement was held in 2021 to gain resident feedback to help inform the design.

Pandosy Waterfront Park is currently undergoing some big changes with construction that includes an urban beach, misting area, waterfront green space with picnic tables, timber boardwalk, lighting and more. Completion of the hardscape is estimated to be in the fall.

DeHart Park in Lower Mission is another new addition to Kelowna’s landscape and staff will be engaging with the community on the park design in 2022, and construction is anticipated to start in 2023.

Gopher Creek Linear Park will involve completion of a trail link between Lynrick and Gallagher Road, as well as a boardwalk from the wetland for $400,000. This provides a beneficial off-road pedestrian link to and from Black Mountain Elementary School. Construction will begin and end in the spring and be completed this summer.

The development of new parks is sure to excite, but infrastructure projects that renew existing parks and public spaces is just as vital in keeping Kelowna playful.

Ballou Park in North Glenmore was open for public engagement in the summer of 2021 and residents were asked to provide feedback on an upgraded park design. This included an adventure playground, perimeter pathway, and trail connection to Knox Mountain Park at the cost of $1.56 million. Construction will begin in the spring.

City Park is loved by residents and visitors, and construction has begun on improvements planned to enhance the beach, walkways and amenities of the park for $2.1 million.

$1.8 million was assigned to the further development of the Mill Creek Linear Park, with the ultimate goal of 4.6km of trail from Lake Ave Beach Access to Parkinson Recreation Park. This multi-year project will also include partial construction of some sections of the trail.

This is the first news release in a series of four that outline how infrastructure projects keep Kelowna playful with parks and public spaces; running with sewer and wastewater; active with active transportation corridors; and flying with airport improvements. Projects are pending contract proposal approval so the scope and budget may be revised to reflect the current market.

Visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects to explore the interactive map and learn more about parks and public spaces, or other projects happening around Kelowna in 2022.