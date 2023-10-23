New play structure coming to Kinsmen Park

Starting today, the playground at Kinsmen Park will be closed for demolition and site preparation. The Park’s existing playground is being replaced and is scheduled to re-open in Summer 2024.

“The new play structure will offer ten engaging activities for children aged 18 months to 12 years including a stegosaurus climber, slide, and monkey bars” said Tori Scharff, Landscape Design Technician. “We know that the Park’s swing set is well loved by the community, so it’ll be preserved.”

The new play structure will also include a transfer station to support accessibility for those with mobility devices.

Park visitors are asked to avoid the area under construction, including the existing play structure and swing set, which will be fenced off until the project is complete. The tennis courts will remain open for use until the seasonal closure occurs.

The City of Kelowna is committed to creating vibrant outdoor spaces that bring our community together. Learn more about over 200 parks and beaches in Kelowna using the Parks and Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks.

