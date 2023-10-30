New Point Intersection roundabout takes shape, watch for traffic changes on South Main Street

Watch for traffic changes along South Main Street, with the new Point Intersection roundabout now in place and ready for the final stages of paving.

Anyone passing through this intersection – at South Main Street, Pineview Road and Galt Avenue – after daily construction hours is advised to slow down, watch for signage and follow the traffic circle to your exit.

Note that construction will continue to take place from Monday until Friday, 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. this fall.

Paving in the area is now largely completed, with the final paving work within the roundabout set to take place in the coming days and weeks, weather-dependent.

Construction on the $10.5 million Point Intersection group of projects began in May and related projects throughout the southeast are expected to wrap up by fall 2024. This includes upgrades throughout the area designed to address congestion and improve safety for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

For the latest updates involving construction projects, sign up for news updates at penticton.ca/updates and follow the City’s Point Intersection construction webpage at penticton.ca/point-intersection.