New President and CEO for ICBC

ICBC's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wong as president and CEO. He will be joining ICBC on May 15, 2023.

David is a Chartered Professional Accountant who com​es to ICBC following years of experience at BC Hydro in​ a variety of senior roles including his most current position as Executive Vice President Finance, Technology and Supply Chain and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition, he has a decade of international private-sector experience working for Teekay Corporation and has served on the boards of directors for Vancity and BC Automobile Association.

“With a strong financial background, broad career experience, values that align to ICBC's purpose and leadership experience working for another large, complex Crown corporation, David is very well suited to lead ICBC," said ICBC board chair Catherine Holt. “We are looking forward to working with him and the rest of the executive leadership team as he continues ICBC's focus on providing affordable rates and improving customer experience."

In his most recent role at BC Hydro, David is responsible for financial oversight, company-wide procurement, materials and fleet management, technology solutions and cybersecurity.

“David is a personal champion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BC Hydro and brings that same passion to ICBC along with a commitment to continuing ICBC's Indigenous reconciliation journey," said Holt.

He also spent 10 years working for Teekay Corporation, an international shipping company, in several senior financial roles including CFO of Teekay Offshore and VP and Controller of Teekay Corp. Prior to his time at Teekay, he was the Chief Accounting Officer at BC Hydro and held several senior positions at Powerex, including CFO.

The ICBC board would like to thank Phil Leong, who has been interim president and CEO since March, and who will be returning to his role as ICBC's CFO.