New programs put focus on youth crime prevention

A made-in-Penticton plan will see more than $1-million invested in three projects to reduce the risk factors for vulnerable youth.

“An essential part of creating a safe and resilient community is having programs in place that support young people who might be at risk,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “These projects are an important building block in filling in the cracks that some youth fall through. We need to show support and demonstrate in a practical way that the community cares.

“Council has set having Penticton be Safe and Resilient and Vibrant and Connected as priorities and this plan reflects those goals. The City’s Social Development Department has worked tirelessly, with community partners who support youth, and youth themselves, to create a plan that meets the on-the-ground challenges facing Penticton. It reflects what we need to do as we work towards a city where everyone feels safe and appreciated.”

The funding comes from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund and is being distributed through the City’s Social Development department over the next three years. There are three programs that will work in collaboration to support connection to the land, school, peers and community.

The programs are:

Kwu Xast Program (land based supports) Operator: Ooknakane Friendship Centre

Operator: Ooknakane Friendship Centre YMCA Alternative Suspension (school based supports) Operator: YMCA of Southern Interior B.C.

Operator: YMCA of Southern Interior B.C. Youth Crime Prevention Peer (peer based supports) and Youth Community Safety Officer (community based supports) Operators: Foundry Penticton and City of Penticton – Bylaw Services

The choice of programs was developed after the City’s Social Development department conducted extensive community-based research and local engagements, with both youth-serving organizations and youth themselves to understand the biggest needs facing young people.

“What makes this project unique is the collaborative and non-competitive approach taken by all the agencies involved,” says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the City’s social development specialist. “Everyone focused on identifying the best use of the money and then committed to continue working in partnership moving forward. There are lead agencies for the program but partners like the Okanagan Nations, School District 67, Okanagan College, and many others will play a role going forward. They will help refer clients, support program evaluation and provide support to the operators and the youth. This type of co-operation and breaking down of silos, is essential to ensure that the youth are getting the help they need. This is a win-win for youth at-risk and for the community.”

More details on the start dates for the programs will be available soon.