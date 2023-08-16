New public parking lot to be added to Carlson Park, thanks to FortisBC project

A new, publicly-accessible parking lot will soon be added to Carlson Park in the Commonage Area, thanks to a natural gas line upgrade project that is underway by FortisBC. The line upgrade project is taking place in several communities throughout the inland regions of BC, including the Thompson-Okanagan.

In Vernon, the project is taking place at Carlson Park, along Bench Row Road, where a new pressure regulation station is being constructed. FortisBC and the City of Vernon completed a land sale agreement for 0.45 acres to accommodate the pressure regulation station and a 12-stall parking lot.

Once complete, the parking lot will be available for public use, which will provide a great benefit for those who visit Carlson Park, many of whom visit the park with their dogs to enjoy the off-leash area.

“On behalf of the City, we are very happy to see this project happen and to know the changes being made are a win-win for both Vernon and FortisBC,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Not only is the utility provider able to improve its service line through the community, but residents who enjoy visiting Carlson Park will now have a safe and easily accessible place to park instead of having to parallel park along the side of the roadway. I’d like to thank FortisBC for working so closely with City staff to make this project happen, and have it work well for everyone involved.”

“Long before we start construction on a project, we begin planning how we will restore the area and look for ways to make it better,” said FortisBC project director, Scott Bartlett. “In Vernon, there was an opportunity to improve access to Carlson Park and we are happy to work with the City of Vernon to make this happen.”

Construction of the new station and parking lot is expected to be complete by the end of October. Until then, residents who travel through the area are reminded to slow down, watch carefully for workers and heavy equipment, and to follow all traffic control measures.

The City of Vernon and FortisBC appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while this construction project is underway. For more information on FortisBC’s Inland Gas Upgrades Project, visit www.talkingenergy.ca/inland.