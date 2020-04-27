New Queensway washroom is ready to go

Press release from the City of West Kelowna on April 27, 2020:

The new public washroom facility adjacent to the Queensway transit exchange will open Wednesday, April 29.

“The City previously identified a need for increased washroom availability in the Queensway area and has considered a permanent facility in this location before,” said Lance Kayfish, City of Kelowna. “We didn’t expect to open it during a pandemic but with so many businesses closed we had to consider the needs of essential workers whose jobs mean they are on the go or people without homes, as well as the reduced transit use and foot traffic downtown. The value of opening the facility as soon as possible outweighed the risks.”

It is a pilot project that will serve as an opportunity to study and understand the needs of the Queensway area and provide valuable information in advance of designing a permanent facility.

“This is a good example of a proactive plan that we were able to adapt as part of the community response to the pandemic,” said Kayfish. “With both an accessible washroom building and a kiosk for the workers we will be able to better support vulnerable people in our community as well as provide a clean, safe, public amenity for the area.”

The 20-foot container includes two washrooms and will be operated by attendants employed by the social enterprise called PEOPLE Employment Services (Paid Employment for People with Lived Experience).

“Providing attendants for the facility will ensure safety and cleanliness of the space for all users,” said Dhorea Ramanula, Executive Director of PEOPLE. “They additionally allow for animation of the space with tables, chairs and umbrellas while protecting from mischief.”

"Protocols for physical distancing and enhanced cleanliness will be in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. We are elated to support all in our community with this facility opening," she added.

For more information visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects