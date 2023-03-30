New rates for City of Vernon parking lots, boat launches take effect April 1

New rates will take effect next month for City of Vernon owned and operated parking lots, the downtown Parkade, and the Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launches.

The changes were part of a recent review of Fees & Charges Bylaw #3909, and were adopted at Council’s Regular Meeting of March 27, 2023. This marks the first time parking fees for City of Vernon parking lots have increased since 2013. Boat launch passes for Paddlewheel and Kalavista have not increased since 2011.

As of April 1, 2023, the following rates will apply:

City of Vernon surface parking lots and downtown Parkade

$0.75 per hour

$5.00 per day

$65.00 per month

Boat launch passes (Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launches)

$10.00 per day

$60.00 per season*

*Seasonal boat launch passes may be used at both the Paddlewheel and Kalavista launches.

Previously, the downtown Parkade had a lower monthly rate for those who purchased passes for the rooftop. However, due to increased demand for parking spaces, there is no guarantee that a covered parking space will be available. Therefore, as of April 1, there will be a single monthly rate for the entire Parkade, as noted above.

Customers who have already purchased monthly parking passes for April 2023 or beyond will not be impacted by the fee increases. However, new passes that are purchased after April 1 will be subject to the rate changes.

There is no change to the rate of on-street metered parking at this time.

For more information on parking in Vernon, please visit www.vernon.ca/parking.