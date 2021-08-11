New report of structures lost in the White Rock Lake wildfire

Yesterday afternoon, the Emergency Operations Centre in conjunction with BC Wildfire Service, did an aerial survey of the RDCO affected by the wildfire. Visual indications suggest at least six structures on four properties within the Bouleau Lake area sustained significant damage in the blaze. These properties were outside the RDCO fire protection area. The area is currently under Evacuation Order. Formal confirmation will require a ground survey when fire conditions allow safe access by inspectors. In the interim, the Emergency Operations Centre has attempted to contact affected property owners.

“North Westside fire fighters and multiple other Fire Departments are working alongside each other and BC Wildfire, aiding in back burns along Westside Rd,” Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “We are continuing to do work to help further protect homes in Lower Killiney Beach area. The team has laid over 800 feet of 4 inch hose from a fire boat up Hodges Road to Blarney Place, supplying fire trucks, tenders, and sprinkler systems placed throughout neighbourhoods. Crews are also removing combustible material close to homes. This is something that property owners who are on alert can also do.”

CDART (Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team) has opened a temporary emergency animal shelter in Lake Country to house companion animal evacuees from the White Rock Lake fire and assist with any animal-related concerns. CDART is staffed by volunteers, so there is no charge for any of their services.



The shelter is located at the Winfield Memorial Hall, 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road, and is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. If you are a fire evacuee needing help with your animal(s), please contact CDART at 250-809-9589 or info@cdart.org.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan for the White Rock Lake wildfire remain in effect. Should conditions change any adjustments will be available at www.cordemergency.ca. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

The protection and safety of first responders and residents remains the top priority.

Volunteers continue to staff the Emergency Support Services reception centre, 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna until from 10 – 6 p.m.

Residents in communities along Westside Road that are on Evacuation Alert must be prepared to leave their home on short notice. Information and links to help with emergency preparations is available at www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

For the latest information on Westside Road access and closures please visit www.drivebc.ca.

The Emergency Operations Centre is providing support to first responders and those in the field that are working on the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at

250-469-8490.