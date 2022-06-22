New Restaurant Opens at Manteo Resort on Thursday

Kelowna’s newest restaurant has opened. ‘Maestro’s at Manteo, is all part of the Eldorado Resort nestled along the shores of Okanagan Lake, south of downtown Kelowna. The fresh new restaurant adds a unique culinary offering to the ‘One Resort Two Worlds’ experience for guests of the resort's two hotels.

As guests enter Manteo they will be drawn to the stunning entrance to Maestro’s and greeted with sweeping panoramic views of the lake. The restaurant has an inside capacity for eighty guests, with an additional one hundred and twenty seats on one of the Okanagan’s most spectacular lakeside terraces.

Maestro’s at Manteo offers a Mediterranean culinary adventure with delicious and unique selections from the diverse region; Italy, Greece, Spain, North Africa, Genoa, Nice, Valencia, Split, the inspiration is endless. Maestro’s will respect the traditional uses of oils, spices and grains in Mediterranean cuisine serving unique mouth watering dishes, locally sourced vegetables and cheese all complimented with a wine list reflecting the abundance of the earth and our bounty that is the Okanagan Valley.

Rudy Heider, the Director of Hospitality at Argus Properties which owns the Eldorado Resort, says the opening of Maestro’s at Manteo is another step in a long term vision for the hotel properties, “Everything we do at the resort envisions our place in the Okanagan decades from now. Kelowna has many wonderful restaurants so we know we have to deliver a unique culinary and aesthetic experience that is in short, second to none.

Our setting on the lakeshore is just that and we believe our guest experience at Maestro’s will be as well. Our goal is simple and lofty. We aim to be recognized as one of Canada’s finest restaurants. That will take time. Our journey begins.”