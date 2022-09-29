New scholarship created by YLW: benefits aviation and aerospace students in Okanagan

In celebration of Kelowna International Airport’s (YLW) 75th anniversary and in recognition of ongoing support the Okanagan community has shown, YLW is establishing a scholarship fund to support aviation and aerospace students in the Okanagan region.

YLW hopes to encourage the next generation to pursue a future in aviation and aerospace. Through the YLW Scholarship Fund, YLW is supporting youth in our community by providing funds to remove financial barriers associated with required training and education.

Here is how to get involved:

Silent Auction

Prizes from our local community and aviation partners. The silent auction is available by visiting 32auctions.com/ylw until Sunday, Oct 9 at 6 p.m.

Cocktail Gala on Saturday, Oct 1.

Visit ylw.kelowna.ca for more information.