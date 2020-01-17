New school, better learning experience on the way for Lake Country students

Lake Country students can look forward to attending school in a modern learning environment as construction has begun on the new H.S. Grenda Middle school.

"Students and families in Lake Country have been waiting years for this school, and it's so exciting to see it moving forward," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. "Our government took quick action on this investment, so more students can have a better place to go to school."

H.S. Grenda Middle School will be a modern school that promotes 21st-century learning, giving students and teachers the opportunity to take full advantage of B.C.'s new curriculum. It is being built on land south of George Elliot Secondary School and is expected to be ready for students in September 2021.

The new school will include a Neighbourhood Learning Centre that Central Okanagan Public Schools intends to use for child care.

"Parents throughout the province, and especially in rural areas, have struggled to find quality affordable child care for too long," said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development. "By partnering with school districts, we can create new quality child care spaces more quickly and bring child care closer to home for Lake Country families."

The Government of B.C. is providing $35.1 million for the new school, while the Central Okanagan Board of Education is providing $5.3 million. The new facility will add 600 student seats to Lake Country, eliminating the equivalent of 24 portables so students can be better connected to their school community.

"We are very excited that work is underway on a new middle school to serve the growing community of Lake Country," said Moyra Baxter, chair of Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education. "H.S. Grenda Middle School will serve our students well by supporting grade reconfiguration in the area and providing an innovative learning environment."

This investment is part of the Province's plan to give students the best learning experience possible, in positive, engaging and inspiring learning environments.

Since September 2017, government has approved over $1.7 billion for new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and land purchases for future schools. This includes about $647 million to add nearly 11,000 student seats to fast-growing communities throughout B.C.