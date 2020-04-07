New spaces secured for vulnerable people to self-isolate

To support British Columbians who need a place to self-isolate and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Province is partnering with local governments, non-profits and the hotel industry.

So far, more than 900 spaces have been secured at 23 sites including hotels, motels and community centres throughout B.C. Including one site with 20 spaces in Kelowna, two sites with 19 saces in Penticton and two sites in Vernon with 84 spaces, including 70 beds at Vernon Curling Club.

"These new spaces are a critical part of how we can support those who are vulnerable in our community, including those who are experiencing homelessness or living in communal locations where the virus could spread more quickly," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "In partnership with health authorities and local government, these new spaces are helping us mitigate the effect of this virus and support our health-care system in communities across the province."

These new rooms and community centre beds are assisting a range of people, including those experiencing homelessness, and those without safe spaces to self-isolate and youth.

In addition, some hotels are reserved specifically for people who have COVID-19 and need a place to self-isolate while they recover. Other spaces are for patients being discharged from hospitals who do not have COVID-19 and who do not need emergency care, but still require ongoing health care - freeing up much needed beds in hospitals.

This initiative is part of the Province's efforts to stop the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable people, by ensuring those who need it have the space to self-isolate when they need to.