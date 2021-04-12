New Strategic Plan from Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP revealed its four year strategic plan to city council today.

Superintendent Kara Triance reported 98 percent of citizens feel safe in their own neighbourhood. "However, we know that homelessness and substance abuse were issues that were cited affecting citizens' sense of safety, and that there are noteworthy areas of improvement that the RCMP are focused on in our work."

Triance says downtown, central Rutland, and central Kelowna will be prioritized for police visabiltiy and collaboration with social and public health services.

Another big focus will be cracking down on property crimes.

"Our work in this area is going to be intelligence lead," Triance said. "We will be focused on our persistent and prolific offenders. We will continue to be focusing on project related work and collaborting with social and health partners working in conjunction with the courts and court services to ensure we're delivering a streamlined and restorative approach towards these issues."

The final main objective will be working to earn more trust from persons that have experienced persons crime.

Find the powerpoint presentation made to council here.