New streetlights in West Kelowna

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, BC Hydro will install LEDs to replace 462 high pressure sodium streetlights on their wooden power poles in the City of West Kelowna.

The utility says replacements will continue for up to two weeks. BC Hydro adds that residents and business should notice minimal impacts as power will be maintained during each replacement, which typically takes up to a half-hour, and requires only brief single-lane closures at some sites. Motorists, maintain safe speeds, respect crews and kindly follow traffic controllers’ directions in all cone zones.

For more information on the benefits of LEDs or to ask questions about BC Hydro’s replacement program visit bchydro.com/streetlightproject,