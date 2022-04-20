New Student Exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Young artists from throughout the Central Okanagan have their work on view in the 36th annual Art in Action student exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Art in Action: u·nique presents 123 imaginative and gifted artistic expressions by local middle and high-school students, and the public is welcomed to judge the results for themselves.

“Art in Action is such a rewarding show to organize,” says Victoria Verge, Education Coordinator at the Gallery. “Each year, I’m amazed by the quality and skills demonstrated in the artistic submissions. We feel it’s important to give students a chance to share their unique voice in a professional gallery setting. It makes us happy to be able to be a part of that.”

Visitors will see the theme “unique” reflected in a diverse range of work by youth in a variety of media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking, and photography. Students were encouraged to examine the special qualities that make them stand out as individuals and to embrace their true selves. The theme was intended to emphasize the importance of knowing oneself and accepting and celebrating each of our differences as we grow and change with the world around us.

The Kelowna Art Gallery would like to extend their appreciation to art educators Farah Canuel and Jim Elwood for their tireless commitment and dedication to realizing this exhibition each and every year.

Art in Action: u·nique can be seen in The Front project space of the Kelowna Art Gallery until September 11, 2022. It is free and open to the public to view. The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna, B.C. More information can be found at www.kelownaartgallery.com.