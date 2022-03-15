New substance-use, mental health services coming to the Interior

People in the Okanagan living with mental health and substance-use challenges will have access to new treatment and recovery services as government responds to the rising need due to the toxic drug supply.

Through Interior Health, the Province is adding 22 new adult substance-use beds to serve people in the Okanagan. Government is also working with the Interior Health, BC Housing and local service providers to bring complex care housing to Kelowna and Kamloops to support people living with complex mental health and substance use, who have been caught in a cycle of evictions, shelters, and often emergency rooms and jail cells.

"When people with substance-use challenges are ready to take a step toward recovery, they need urgent access to services right here in the Okanagan," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "By adding new treatment beds and initiating complex care housing in both Kelowna and Kamloops, we are building a full continuum of mental health and substance-use care for people throughout the Interior. I'm grateful to Interior Health and our community partners for their vital work to build connections and provide care to those who need it."

Interior Health will work with The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society in Kelowna to open 22 new adult beds, 13 of which will be dedicated to withdrawal management, nine for transition and stabilization care. These new services are part of Budget 2021's historic $500-million investment to continue building a comprehensive system of mental health and addictions care.

"People throughout the central Okanagan will benefit as we bring these new substance use beds into service," said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. "Together with The Bridge Youth & Family Services, we will further enhance our efforts towards adding treatment and supports for people with problematic substance use."

Government has also invested $164 million through Budget 2022 to build complex-care housing throughout the province in order to serve up to 500 vulnerable people. This investment includes funding to plan for complex-care housing projects in Kelowna and Kamloops. This funding is on top of the new complex-care housing locations announced in January for Vancouver, Abbotsford and Surrey.

"Today's announcement marks a significant provincial investment in the health and well-being of people throughout the region," said Celine Thompson, executive director, The Bridge Youth & Family Services. "It more than doubles our capacity to support individuals who need the resources to safely withdraw from alcohol and other drugs. It sets the stage for us to provide a more responsive, accessible and continuous system of recovery care."

Enhancing B.C.'s substance-use system of care is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.'s roadmap for building a comprehensive system of mental health and addictions care