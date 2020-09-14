New Supportive Homes Planned for Westbank First Nation

New homeless supports could be coming to Westbank First Nation.

A rezoning application for 52 supportive homes at 3235 Cougar Road has received its first reading and is heading to public consultation.

The homes would be overseen by Turning Points Collaborative Society with meal programs, skills training, and health and wellness supports.

More information about the public consultation process will be available through BC Housing later this fall.

The provincial government is working in partnership to build $114,000 affordable homes for British Columbians by 2028.

Press release from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing on September 12, 2020:

The Province, through BC Housing, and Turning Points Collaborative Society, is working on a proposed development to build up to 52 new homes with supports for people experiencing homelessness.

"Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives, and the importance of safe, secure housing has never been clearer," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "We're working in partnership with First Nations and local governments across the province to build much-needed new supportive housing, because we know it works. When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with the supports they need to succeed, everyone in the community benefits."

A site on Westbank First Nation (WFN) lands at 3235 Cougar Rd. has been identified and a rezoning application has been submitted to WFN. The rezoning application has received first reading, which provides the opportunity for public consultation. More information about the consultation process will be available from BC Housing this fall.

Turning Points Collaborative Society would operate the supportive housing building, with staff on site 24/7 to provide supports, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, as well as health and wellness support services.

"We are honoured to be able to work with BC Housing in the creation of the Cougar Road supportive housing site," said Randene Wejr, executive director, Turning Points Collaborative. "This is the start of something very special."

If the rezoning application is approved this fall, BC Housing will update the community with the estimated project budget, with funding coming from the Province's Supportive Housing Fund, and proposed construction timelines. BC Housing would enter into a sublease with the current lessee of the location. Local modular-home builder Freeport Industries has been selected to lead the construction of the project.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Quick Facts:

* BC Housing will be hosting a virtual neighbourhood information session and will invite neighbours and members of the community to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. In the coming weeks, more details will be shared online: www.letstalkhousingbc.ca/kelowna-3235-cougar-road

* In addition to this proposed supportive housing project, the Province is working with WFN to deliver 17 affordable homes in the community through the Indigenous Housing Fund.

* In under three years, the Province has more than 23,000 homes completed or underway in close to 90 communities throughout B.C., including close to 1,300 homes in the greater Kelowna area.