New Temporary Homeless Shelter Opens in Penticton

A new temporary shelter with 42 beds for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness is open in Penticton.

"This new shelter replaces Penticton's Victory shelter, which will be closing soon, and will ensure that all of its guests continue to have a safe and secure place to stay," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. "I would like to thank the owners of the Victory shelter for their partnership over the past couple of years, and the Penticton and District Society for Community Living for its help securing a new shelter location so that people in need can live with dignity and be supported in transitioning back into housing."

Located at 1706 Main St., Compass Centre has 42 private dorm-style rooms, shared washrooms, storage space and other amenities. It neighbours Compass Court, a 20-unit supportive housing building, and Compass House, another shelter with 30 beds.

The Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) will operate Compass Centre. The society will have staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide guests with meal services, laundry, security and support accessing health and wellness services. The society also owns and operates the two neighbouring buildings on the property. Adding a second shelter to the site allows PDSCL to better provide support to guests by consolidating their resources at one location.

"PDSCL is pleased to have, once again, worked with BC Housing and the City of Penticton to find a new location for the Victory Shelter, now Compass Centre," said Tony Laing, executive director, PDSCL. "We continue to work with our neighbours to minimize our impact on them and their business, and we thank everyone for their work and dedication to getting this much-needed facility operational."

Shelters are not a long-term solution to homelessness, which is why the Province, through BC Housing, has opened 173 supportive homes in Penticton since 2017.

Quick Facts:

* The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $2.1 million for the construction of the new shelter and will provide approximately $1.7 million in annual operating funding.

* In addition, BC Housing provided $430,000 to demolish the previous building on the site and a one-time startup grant of $60,000.

* PDSCL provided the land for the shelter.