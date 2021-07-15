New temporary shelter opening in West Kelowna

The Province, through BC Housing, is partnering with Turning Points Collaborative Society, in collaboration with the City of West Kelowna, to open a new temporary shelter for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness in West Kelowna.

"This new shelter will replace the West Kelowna United Church temporary shelter, which was recently sold," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. "We are grateful to our project partners, including the municipality, in identifying a new shelter location and ensuring that people in need continue to receive support."

Located at 2515 Bartley Rd., the new modular shelter will open in fall 2021 and will provide up to 38 safe, secure, and private studio units for people currently living at the West Kelowna United Church shelter and other people experiencing homelessness in the community. Each room will have individual air conditioning and heating units.

Turning Points Collaborative Society will operate the new shelter for up to three years under a Temporary Use Permit. The society will have staff on-site 24-7 and will provide guests with meal services, showers, laundry, storage facilities, security, and support accessing health and wellness services.

"Since taking on the operations of the United Church shelter in May of this year, we recognize the immediate and urgent need for shelter in West Kelowna," said Randene Wejr, executive director, Turning Points Society. "We are eager to continue providing safe and secure shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the community, while always looking to provide a continuum of care along the various stages of homelessness."