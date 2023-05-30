iHeartRadio

New uniforms to be unveiled for Kelowna International Children’s Games athletes


icg kelowna (wings)

The Kelowna International Children’s Games Committee will be joined by Mayor Tom Dyas and Rotary Club of Kelowna, Ogopogo President Cal Nesdoly at Stuart Park at 4:00 p.m. on June 6th, 2023 as 18 Team Kelowna athletes and 4 coaches will be presented with their coveted Team Kelowna uniforms.

Team Kelowna will be travelling to Daegu, South Korea, early in July to compete in 4 sports:  Athletics, Swimming, Tae Kwon do and Volleyball (the first time we are sending a boys court volleyball team).

Team Kelowna has participated in every International Children’s Games since Kelowna hosted the first non-European Winter Games in 2011.  The 18 athletes and 4 coaches competing in Daegu will join our 277 alumni athletes (135 boys and 142 girls) and 70 alumni coaches (43 male and 27 female) who have competed in 13 unique Summer Sports and 10 unique Winter Sports across 14 previous Games (10 Summer and 4 Winter).

The International Children’s Games advances its stated objective of promoting worldwide peace and understanding by using sport to gather the world’s youth together, to meet and interact with each other, not only on the field of play but also in a variety of Cultural exchanges.  By meeting and interacting with one another, youth learn to break down old stereotypes between nations bringing fresh understanding to international relations in the future.  Today’s youth are our future and we are passionate about building a positive future with them!

Team Kelowna’s Delegation for the Daegu International Children’s Games is:

Athletics:             Kenzie Taverner

                                Jamie Taverner (Coach)

 

Swimming:          Avery Deis

                                Lily Edstrom

Sarah Moore

Juliet Nicholson

                                Kristin Edstrom (Coach)

 

Tae Kwon Do:    Kya Collins

Jake Dionne

                                Alexander Hoppe

                                Roxton Le Blanc

                                Madison Truesdell

                                Bryseia Konkin (Coach)

 

Volleyball:           Finley Adams

Micah Cooper

Joseph Cronin

Lucas Geddes

Diego Hidalgo

                                Finley Stewart

                                Tate Worman

Kyle Wright

                                Paul Thiessen (Coach)

 

Head of Delegation:  Michelle Schueler

 

City Representative and International Children’s Games Committee Member:  Lance Macdonald

