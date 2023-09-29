iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram

New washroom hours for fall and winter


city of penticton

Effective October 1, there will be changes to hours for year-round washrooms provided by the City of Penticton.

The following facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Okanagan Lake – Universal x2
  • Jubilee Breezeway – Universal
  • Gyro Rink – Accessible plus 1 other
  • Lakawanna – Universal (east side of building)
  • Riverside – x2
  • Skaha East – Universal x 2
  • Skaha Main – Universal x2

And the following public washrooms will be closed as of October 1.

  • Jubilee Breezeway – M/W
  • Lakawanna Park – M/W (west side of building)
  • Skaha Park East – M/W
  • Skaha Park Main – M/W
  • Sudbury Beach – M/W

The complete list of hours is available at Penticton.ca/washrooms

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34