New washroom hours for fall and winter
Effective October 1, there will be changes to hours for year-round washrooms provided by the City of Penticton.
The following facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Okanagan Lake – Universal x2
- Jubilee Breezeway – Universal
- Gyro Rink – Accessible plus 1 other
- Lakawanna – Universal (east side of building)
- Riverside – x2
- Skaha East – Universal x 2
- Skaha Main – Universal x2
And the following public washrooms will be closed as of October 1.
- Jubilee Breezeway – M/W
- Lakawanna Park – M/W (west side of building)
- Skaha Park East – M/W
- Skaha Park Main – M/W
- Sudbury Beach – M/W
The complete list of hours is available at Penticton.ca/washrooms