New washroom hours for fall and winter

Effective October 1, there will be changes to hours for year-round washrooms provided by the City of Penticton.

The following facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Okanagan Lake – Universal x2

Jubilee Breezeway – Universal

Gyro Rink – Accessible plus 1 other

Lakawanna – Universal (east side of building)

Riverside – x2

Skaha East – Universal x 2

Skaha Main – Universal x2

And the following public washrooms will be closed as of October 1.

Jubilee Breezeway – M/W

Lakawanna Park – M/W (west side of building)

Skaha Park East – M/W

Skaha Park Main – M/W

Sudbury Beach – M/W

The complete list of hours is available at Penticton.ca/washrooms