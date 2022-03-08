New Waterfront Park Gets Underway

Construction is starting on Kelowna’s first city-wide waterfront park in over a decade, and is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2023. Shallow utilities work will start this week, with the larger park construction commencing in the coming weeks.

“The park will become the new waterfront for Pandosy village, with a wide variety of spaces for both local and city-wide residents. For kids, and kids at heart, there will be a misting park adjacent to a large, sand beach area,” said Todd DeGruchy, Senior Project Manager. “And for those who simply want to sit and enjoy the activities, there will be lots of places to do that.”

The bay is both shallow and quite weedy, so not suitable for swimmers or motor boats, but well suited as a hub for paddle sports in the City. Foreshore protection work is also being done to prevent further shoreline erosion fronting the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

Pandosy Waterfront Park was originally identified for partial funding in 2027, however, because of available Parks Development Cost Charges, construction is able to begin sooner. The construction cost for this phase of Pandosy Waterfront Park is $3.85 million.

To learn more about the development of the park and see the latest renderings, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.