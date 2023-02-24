New way to contest bylaw tickets approved by CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has adopted a new Bylaw Dispute Adjudication System which allows for bylaw disputes to be handled locally rather than through the Provincial Courts.

Effective immediately, Bylaw Notices (tickets) can be disputed out of court with an impartial adjudicator appointed by the Provincial Attorney General’s Office.

The new system was approved by the Board of Directors at the February 16, 2023, Regular Meeting. This adjudication method has already been adopted by more than 110 other local governments across British Columbia.

The Bylaw Adjudication System will simplify the dispute process for bylaw infractions, making it more efficient and cost effective. It will reduce the ticket dispute time and the need to employ lawyers or take cases to court.

The process is also more convenient for citizens wishing to dispute a Bylaw Notice because attendance at an adjudication hearing is not mandatory and can be conducted by phone, video or in writing.

After receiving a Bylaw Notice, citizens will now have the option to either pay the fine or dispute it. Other options to resolve disputes may include entering into a compliance agreement that would reduce the associated penalty. During the final stage of the process, disputes will be reviewed at a hearing by the independent adjudicator, who can either confirm or cancel the notice.

Questions regarding the new process can be emailed to enforcement@csrd.bc.ca

