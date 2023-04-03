New website for Town of Golden connecting people to jobs

Tourism Golden is excited to announce the launch of their new "Work in Golden" website, which is dedicated to showcasing the diverse range of job opportunities available in the outdoor adventure town of Golden, British Columbia.

As a leading year-round outdoor adventure destination, Golden is renowned for its world-class activities and welcoming community. With the new Work in Golden website, Tourism Golden aims to promote the area as not only a great place to visit but also an ideal location to live and work.

The Work in Golden website features a range of job listings across a variety of industries, including hospitality, tourism, retail, and more. The site also provides job seekers with video testimonials as well as essential information about living, working and playing in and around Golden, including housing options, transportation, and healthcare.

"We're thrilled to launch the Work in Golden website, which will help job seekers discover the many exciting employment opportunities available in our vibrant community," says Joanne Sweeting, Executive Director of Tourism Golden. "We hope that this website will encourage more people to make the move to Golden, where they can experience an unparalleled quality of life while pursuing their career goals."

Tourism Golden worked closely with local businesses and community-leading organizations to create a resource that accurately reflects the town's unique culture and character. By highlighting employment opportunities combined with the area's natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, Tourism Golden hopes to attract talented individuals who share the community's passion for adventure.

The launch of the Work in Golden website is just the latest initiative from Tourism Golden, which has been working tirelessly to promote the town as a premier destination for outdoor recreation and adventure. With its stunning scenery, vibrant community, and diverse range of employment opportunities, Golden is truly a place where you can work hard and play even harder.

If you yearn for this lifestyle then check out the work opportunities listed on this website. Use the filters to customize your perfect job or industry and start applying. Don't forget to sign up to receive regular new job alerts.

Follow these links to search for or post a job on the Work in Golden website.

Job Search - https://www.workingolden.ca/job-search

Create an Account - https://www.workingolden.ca/user/login