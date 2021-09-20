New West Kelowna City Hall and Library design is underway

Display boards and printed questionnaires will be available at City Hall and the Westbank Library now through Oct. 3. Outdoor pop-up engagement sessions are being planned and will be contingent on weather and current COVID-19 restrictions. Visit us online or contact us directly for the latest schedule. Completed questionnaires can be dropped off at City Hall or the Westbank Library.

Community engagement kits will be available for pick up at City Hall and the Westbank Library. Print at home kits are also available at ourwk.ca/cityhallproject.

The City-owned site located at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway is soon to be a vibrant area that provides greater civic services. With its proximity to Westbank Centre, Memorial Park, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre and the Annette Beaudreau Memorial Amphitheatre, the area will be a welcoming place to gather and a catalyst to area revitalization.

To stay up to date on current engagement opportunities, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

To learn more about the City Hall Project, visit westkelownacity.ca/cityhallproject.