iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
18°C
Instagram

New West Kelowna City Hall and Library design is underway

WK City Hall Project 1

The Detailed Design of West Kelowna’s first City Hall/Okanagan Regional Library Building is now underway.

From Sept. 20 through Oct. 3, the community is invited to get involved and share their feedback to help guide the final design of the building and area.

How to get involved

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, there are a variety of ways to participate:

  • ﻿Review the virtual Open House boards
  • Complete the questionnaire – either online or submit a paper copy
  • Stop by a pop-up engagement session 
  • Share your ideas or comments through the ideas portal
  • Take a Virtual Tour of the main floor entrance
 

 

Get involved! City Hall Project engagement is open until October 3.
 

 

Display boards and printed questionnaires will be available at City Hall and the Westbank Library now through Oct. 3. Outdoor pop-up engagement sessions are being planned and will be contingent on weather and current COVID-19 restrictions. Visit us online or contact us directly for the latest schedule. Completed questionnaires can be dropped off at City Hall or the Westbank Library.

Community engagement kits will be available for pick up at City Hall and the Westbank Library. Print at home kits are also available at ourwk.ca/cityhallproject.

The City-owned site located at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway is soon to be a vibrant area that provides greater civic services. With its proximity to Westbank Centre, Memorial Park, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre and the Annette Beaudreau Memorial Amphitheatre, the area will be a welcoming place to gather and a catalyst to area revitalization.

To stay up to date on current engagement opportunities, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe

To learn more about the City Hall Project, visit westkelownacity.ca/cityhallproject.
12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175