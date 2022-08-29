New wetland at Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant

A new wetland is now fully operational adjacent to the Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), which is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). The wetland comprises 1.9 hectares of floodplain land adjacent to Okanagan River.

The wetland was established to polish treated effluent from the WWTP, further reducing environmental risks beyond tertiary treatment potential. The WWTP discharges clean effluent, and now during the summer months, there is an additional one-third reduction of Nitrogen and Phosphorus loading to Okanagan River.

“Investments in wastewater infrastructure are essential to keeping our waterways clean and our communities healthy,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our Government is pleased to have contributed to this innovative wetland project that will ensure a more reliable water and wastewater system in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for years to come.”

“By harnessing natural vegetation, soil and local organisms, this innovative project helps protect the Okanagan River so it can be enjoyed by British Columbians for decades to come,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “It’s projects like this that make British Columbia a leader in environmental stewardship.”

“The RDOS is extremely proud of the collaboration with Native Plant Solutions,” said Electoral Area “D” Director Ron Obirek. “Wetlands are living ecosystems that provide naturally enhanced wastewater treatment,” according to Native Plant Solutions. “And this project is among the first of its kind in British Columbia.” Native Plant Solutions specializes in upland, wetland, aquatic, and environmental sciences.

Funding for the project was provided in part by the Canada Community Building Fund which is administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.