New Wheels Hitting the Streets of Kelowna

Residents will be seeing some new micromobility options on the street starting today. Spin and Lime will be providing both shared e-bike and shared e-scooter services throughout Kelowna with a suite of new features to ensure safety and accessibility.

“Our Micromobility Permit Program uses emerging technologies to make it easier for people to get around, helps take cars off the road, and provides people with an affordable, low-carbon transportation option.” said Cameron Noonan, Transportation Planner with the City of Kelowna. “Spin and Lime are committed to the safety of all network users, and we are happy to be partnering with them to continue this pursuit.”

As per the amended Micromobility Permit Program, existing fleet caps and restrictions will remain in place including no more than 30 per cent of an operator’s fleet downtown, maximum speed settings, and downtown riding prohibited from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. These help to support the safety and well-being of our community.

“There are a few exciting key features of the new permit season including Spin bringing seamless shared e-bike service between UBCO and the City of Kelowna, as well as Lime introducing ‘LimeAble’ to Kelowna. This fleet of adaptive vehicles available for reservation and delivery will assist those with unique mobility needs,” said Noonan.

Both companies are committed to:

providing helmets attached on all devices

conducting safe riding education campaigns, holding safe riding training events, implementing safe rider scorecards, and preventing intoxicated riding

providing new generation e-scooters with more advanced safety features including enhanced sidewalk riding detection, double kickstands to better prevent tips, and swappable batteries (which help further reduce emissions)

Permits for the two providers were awarded through a competitive application process for a two-year term beginning with a soft launch today.

To learn more about the Micromobility Permit Program, fleet restrictions and safety measures, visit Kelowna.ca/scootershare.