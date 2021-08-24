iHeartRadio

New wildfire along Westside Road - UPDATE 12:30 PM

Westside fire aug24

A new fire appears to be south of Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Smoke is clearly visible from downtown Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene.

Apparently Westside road has been closed in the area.

There is a tactical evacuation of nearby homes underway.

BC Wildfire has been called in to help.

We'll update as soon as we have more information.

