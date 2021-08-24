New wildfire along Westside Road - UPDATE 12:30 PM
A new fire appears to be south of Bear Creek Provincial Park.
Smoke is clearly visible from downtown Kelowna.
The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene.
Apparently Westside road has been closed in the area.
There is a tactical evacuation of nearby homes underway.
BC Wildfire has been called in to help.
We'll update as soon as we have more information.
-
Invalid doses of vaccine givenInterior Health says over 500 doses were invalid.
-
Mask Mandate Back in BCMasks must be worn in all indoor public spaces in BC as of Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
-
-
-
-
Kelowna RCMP officer chargedConstable Lacy Browning makes court appearance next month.
-
-
-