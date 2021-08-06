iHeartRadio

New wildfire burning between West Kelowna and Peachland

mtmiller

Wildfire crews are dealing with a blaze between West Kelowna and Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Servie map shows it well north of Trepanier Road and estimated at two hectares.

It's believed to have been started by lightning.

Four "scooper" aircraft were seen working Okanagan Lake dumping water on the fire.

