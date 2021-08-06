New wildfire burning between West Kelowna and Peachland
Wildfire crews are dealing with a blaze between West Kelowna and Peachland.
The BC Wildfire Servie map shows it well north of Trepanier Road and estimated at two hectares.
It's believed to have been started by lightning.
Four "scooper" aircraft were seen working Okanagan Lake dumping water on the fire.
-
Wildfire devastates community of Monte Lake in B.C.'s southern InteriorThe 325-square kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire has jumped Highway 97
-
No public access to Killiney Beach Community ParkNorth Westside Fire Rescue needs unrestricted access in order to fill water tenders and fire trucks in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.
-
-
-
B.C. adds 402 cases as seven-day average nears 250Walk-in Wednesday attracts 33,000 people to get vaccinated
-
Wildfire closes portion of Highway 97Traffic is not allowed in both directions between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek
-
-
PM considering making COVID vaccines mandatory for federal workersComments come amid ongoing concerns about an uptick in new COVID-19 infections that federal public health officials have cautioned could be the start of a "Delta-driven" fourth wave.
-