Have you ever wanted to ask a police officer a question or find out what the RCMP teams are up to?

Here is your chance with “Coffee with a Cop.”

For three consecutive Thursdays in January, Kelowna RCMP officers will visit three different locally run coffee shops and the public is encouraged to join and ask any question they want. The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public and enjoy a hot cup of java.

“We are really looking forward to this,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “With our community changing and growing at an incredible pace, the subject of public safety often comes up. We are hoping that by sitting with our team members the public will feel comfortable asking and talking about their concerns. We also really like our locally owned coffee shops!”

In January, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

Thursday January 12, 2023 – Deville Coffee - 387 Bernard Avenue – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday January 19, 2023 – The Jammery – 2463 Highway 97 (Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre) – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday January 26, 2023 – Bean Scene – 2942 Pandosy Street - 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer.