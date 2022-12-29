New year, new baby: BCLC taking bets on first baby born in 2023

With 2023 just around the corner, B.C. bettors will be ringing in the New Year and heading to PlayNow.com to place their bets on which hospital — including Kelowna General Hospital — will welcome the first baby once the clock strikes midnight.

This year’s odds-on favourite comes as no surprise with B.C. Women’s Hospital (3.50) sitting as the current favourite on PlayNow.com once again, as it’s one of the busiest maternity care centres in the province. A successful $10 wager on B.C. Women’s Hospital would pay out a total of $35. Prior to 2021, the last time B.C. Women’s welcomed the year’s first bundle of joy was in 2017.

Current odds on Kelowna General Hospital are 18.00.

Other favourites include Surrey Memorial (5.00), which last delivered the first baby of the New Year in 2018, and New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital (8.00) which held the honour in both 2019 and 2020.

The competition is rattled this year to swaddle in the glory of welcoming the first baby of 2023, including a few B.C. hospitals from outside of the Lower Mainland which could get the first visit from the stork. Other betting options include Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops (28.00), Vernon Jubilee Hospital (42.00) and Penticton Regional Hospital (50.00).

Wagering on which of 23 B.C. hospitals will welcome the first B.C. baby of 2023 will be available on PlayNow.com until 6:00 a.m. (PST) on December 31, 2022.

