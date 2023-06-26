Newest waterfront park in Kelowna near Abbott St. and Cedar Ave. now open

Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on the corner of Abbott and Cedar avenues is officially open with hundreds of residents taking part in games, activities and an official program on Saturday, June 24. Featuring elevated, accessible and inclusive features and amenities, this park celebrates the land, water and community that Kelowna values.

“This new addition to our waterfront will serve as the perfect place for those looking to take in the beauty of Lake Okanagan by exploring the boardwalk, stay active with the basketball hoops, keep cool with the misting park, and more,” says Mayor Tom Dyas. “Public parks are critical spaces for friends, family, and the community to enjoy together.”

The Government of Canada invested $750,000 through PacifiCan’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund to support accessibility and inclusivity features. These include a floating dock and kayak launch, and accessible paddle and foot-wash station.

“Improving the accessibility of outdoor spaces ensures that all British Columbians can enjoy our beautiful province,” said the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). “Investing in Kelowna’s newest waterfront park has created an inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities can gather and enjoy spending time outdoors.”

The Government of B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program grant provided $390,925 for an elevated-pier timber public structure, architectural pier handrail and paddle buoys.

Serving cupcakes after the ribbon cutting on June 24.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like Kelowna’s newest waterfront park are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The tourism investments we’ve made in regions throughout the province are creating a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone.”

The park was originally identified for partial funding in 2027, but construction was able to begin much sooner thanks to available Parks Development Cost Charges and grant funding.

There will be some ongoing work including lighting installation and signage so visitors are asked to be aware of active construction in the area.

To learn more about other parks around the city, visit kelowna.ca/parks.