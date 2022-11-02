Newly established school sex abuse survivor group calls for Canada-wide change to protect children

Nearly 550 students were found or are alleged to have been sexually abused or victimized by Canadian school personnel over the last five years, a study by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P) has found.

The study, which spans the years 2017 to 2021 inclusively, found 252 current or former school personnel working in Canadian K-12 schools that committed (or were accused of committing) offences of a sexual nature against at least 548 students by searching disciplinary records, media sources, and criminal case law. Over the same timeframe, another 38 personnel were criminally charged for child sexual abuse material-related offences. In total, the study identified 290 school personnel involved in sex abuse or victimization incidents.

Through collaborative work with Stop Educator Child Exploitation (SECE), a grassroots organization composed of survivors of sexual abuse and violence at the hands of school personnel in Canadian schools, the study also presents a series of key policy recommendations. These actionable measures are shaped by the lived experience of SECE members and provide victim-centric insights into safety deficiencies within schools. They include:

Establish fully independent bodies in all provinces tasked with receiving complaints (from the public, parents, students, and school personnel), conducting investigations, the adjudication process, and determining appropriate sanctions;

Ensure disciplinary records are universally made public in all provinces and that the information contained in them is centralized for the purpose of policy and public interest research;

Mandate the completion of evidence-based child protection training programs for all school personnel, including administrators in all provinces;

Invest more in trauma-informed victim supports for students who are victimized within school environments.

To read our full report, visit protectchildren.ca/school-report.

Quotes:

“Canadian schools are falling behind and not keeping up with the expectations parents have for keeping their children safe in the classroom. We know the numbers underestimate the extent of the problem and yet the volume of victims is still staggering. It should concern parents, administrators, and policy makers across the country. This report proposes achievable recommendations developed by survivors of school systems that have failed them—now is the time to act on them.” - Noni Classen, C3P Director of Education

"As adult survivors, we feel strongly that we must speak out on behalf of current students. This abuse has impacted us in terrible and life-altering ways. As children, we had no voice and no power; school administrators and adult bystanders failed to protect us. Policies and institutional structures are significantly lacking around protecting students from being groomed and sexually abused by their teachers. We need urgent action in Canada. The creation of independent bodies for receiving complaints, conducting investigations and the related adjudication processes, and the imposition of sanctions is needed for transparency, accountability, and the wellbeing of children.” Anne-Marie Robinson, member of SECE