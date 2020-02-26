Next phase of The Ponds development one step closer to realization

The next phase of The Ponds neighbourhood is one step closer to construction.

The project site, at the corner of Gordon Drive and Clarence Avenue, was rezoned by Kelowna city council on Tuesday.

At the public hearing, concerns were raised over increased traffic along Gordon Dr.

The applicant reaffirmed that the completion of South Perimeter Road will mitigate those concerns.

Councillor Loyal Wooldridge voiced his apprehension about the environmental impacts.

“When I look at these developments, I really want to see complete communities built with shops and services that are close by for people to access, as well as transit and other modes of transportation, because we know that we have to start to address this moving forward,” said Wooldridge.

Other councillors argued more density in the area will attract larger commercial services.

Councillor Gail given said if there's insufficient density, whatever is developed in a commercial center will not succeed.

“You will get coffee shops and small little operations but you won’t get the grocery store that everybody wants. So The Ponds development was a fully master planned area under the area structure plan and if we cut it off halfway, you won’t see the services up there because they simply won't survive.”

The project includes 100 residential lots, a new trail network and connection to the Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park.

Mayor Colin Basran was in favor of the project.

He said there's infrastructure already in the ground that needs to be utilized.

“We're getting more park space than was originally anticipated when the area structure plan was done and I think that we need to at least see the build out of this area structure plan, with the complete community, with the commercial node, which will eliminate some of the trip that residents in that area are currently making into town,” said Basran.

City council will discuss the projects' form and character at a future Monday council meeting.

