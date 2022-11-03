Next Up for the Kelowna Rockets - Kamloops

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will face the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this regular season when the Blazers visit Prospera Place on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.

The Rockets have had the week off after playing back-to-back games in Portland last Friday and Saturday. Kelowna snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win off of the stick of Andrew Cristall in the first game, but fell 5-3 to the Winterhawks on Saturday.

"It was a while since we had won a game, so our guys were quite excited with the way we comeback and were able to finish the first game in overtime," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette about the Rockets overtime win last Friday. "We were down to five defencemen and eleven forwards, the guys really bought in and were able to step up for that game, it was great for morale."

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers were an honourable mention on the 2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for week five released on November 1. The Blazers enter Friday with a record of 7-3-1-1.

Kamloops has also had the week off, they picked up a pair of victories last weekend over the Spokane Chiefs.

"It's the first time that we've seen them this season, we had a big rivalry with them last year," said Mallette about the upcoming Kamloops game. "We know they're going to come out hard off the bat, we need to make sure that we're ready to go and are able to match the intensity."

Roster Updates

Colton Dach has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since October 15th, this week his status was changed from week-to-week to day-t0-day. He's resumed skating with the team and has been cleared for contact. Dach could make his return to the lineup this weekend.

Elias Carmichael remains week-to-week.

Max Graham suffered a lower-body injury in last Friday's game, he's listed as day-to-day.

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Andrew Cristall posted five points (2G, 3A) in last weekend's pair of games against Portland, including his fourth two-goal game of the season. He currently leads the Rockets in scoring with 20 points (9G, 11A) over 12 games and is tied for sixth in league scoring as of Friday.

If Dach returns to the Rockets lineup it will provide a massive boost for the Rockets offence. The Rockets captain appeared in three games, recording a goal and two assists, along with 18 shots on net before suffering an upper-body injury.

Defenceman John Babcock recorded a goal and an assist over two games last weekend.

Kamloops

Dallas Stars 2021 second-round pick Logan Stankoven leads the Blazers in scoring with 19 points (9G, 10A) in just eight games, he sits eighth in league scoring as of Friday morning.

Minnesota Wild prospect Kyle Masters leads all Blazers defencemen in scoring with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 11 games. The Blazers acquired the defenceman from the Red Deer Rebels prior to the season starting.