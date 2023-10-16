NextRide Real-Time Bus Tracking Replacement

The Kelowna Regional Transit System will receive a NextRide technology replacement to help provide increased certainty, convenience and bus predictability for transit customers.

Starting on October 23, new Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) hardware will be installed on buses in the Kelowna Regional Transit System. New digital full-colour passenger information displays will also be installed inside all heavy-duty buses. These displays will offer trip information to passengers including multiple upcoming stops, current route, and service alerts.

The regular transit schedule will operate as planned; however, real time data may be unavailable intermittently during our NextRide upgrade. We expect any issues to be resolved by November 14. BC Transit apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary service disruption may cause our customers as we upgrade our systems.

Customers are also advised that the NextRide desktop trip planning tool will no longer be available starting October 23rd Customers wanting to plan their trip should use the BC Transit website and other real-time trip planning applications such as:

the Transit App (mobile only);

Google Maps (desktop and mobile);

their own favourite trip planning app; or

refer to the rider’s guide.

By downloading the Transit App, customers know exactly when their bus will arrive and allow them to see how full a bus is at any given time. This spring, BC Transit also started providing riders with free subscriptions to Transit Royale, an upgrade to the existing version of the Transit app, which now provides a wider geographical range for real-time bus tracking, a view of the full transit schedule instead of just short-term departures and fun, interactive features to make the transit journey more enjoyable.

The NextRide Technology replacement is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This project is being cost shared with the Government of Canada contributing 50 per cent, the Province of British Columbia contributing 40 per cent and local government partners contributing the remaining 10 per cent. The cost for the entire project is $16.8 million.

NextRide falls under BC Transit’s Smart Bus program, which introduces new technologies on buses that improve the customer experience, while also helping grow ridership by making transit more accessible, safer, and enjoyable. This initiative aims to leverage recent technology advances to provide improved information for our customers and bus operators, while also providing greater flexibility, scalability, and value to BC Transit and its local government partners.

