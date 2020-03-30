NHL's Damon Severson Home in Kelowna With Season On Hold

Damon Severson didn't envision being back in Kelowna this early.



The New Jersey Devils defenceman, like many NHL players that make the Okanagan their off-season home, had his plans derailed when the league paused its regular season on March 12th due to concerns over COVID-19.



"Playing hockey or basketball or whatever sport it may be is a lot less important right now than the safety and health around the world. So, I feel pretty fortunate to be out of there, but at the same time wishing well for all the people back there and glad to be home here in Kelowna."



Severson knows the pressure healthcare workers are dealing with when it comes to the coronavirus situation at Kelowna General Hospital as his longtime girlfriend is a nurse there.