iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Night time construction on WK roundabout

f41fdc47f6517eb6ce79433903a3afbd_West_View_High

The daytime closure of Shannon Lake Road will end Friday, April 1 at approximately 5 p.m., as the project transitions to overnight work.

Starting Sunday, April 3 until Sunday, April 24, construction will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, at the intersection of Shannon Lake, Bartley and Stevens Roads.

During this time, Shannon Lake Road between Bartley Road North to Dominion Road will be closed to thru traffic to build the remaining portions of the roundabout.

Once the roundabout work is complete, crews will begin constructing sidewalks and bike lanes east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road.

The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175