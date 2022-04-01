Night time construction on WK roundabout

The daytime closure of Shannon Lake Road will end Friday, April 1 at approximately 5 p.m., as the project transitions to overnight work.

Starting Sunday, April 3 until Sunday, April 24, construction will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, at the intersection of Shannon Lake, Bartley and Stevens Roads.

During this time, Shannon Lake Road between Bartley Road North to Dominion Road will be closed to thru traffic to build the remaining portions of the roundabout.

Once the roundabout work is complete, crews will begin constructing sidewalks and bike lanes east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road.

The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.