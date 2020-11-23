No Bomb at Kelowna Walmart

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 23, 2020:

On November 22, 2020 just after before 7:00 p.m., members of the Kelowna RCMP front line responded to a report of a suspicious item found in the parking lot of a business in the 1500-block of Banks Road.

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads, as information suggested that the item closely resembled an explosive device," states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. "Front line officers conducted a risk assessment at the scene and chose to evacuate the nearby business out of an abundance of caution."

The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services were placed on standby in the area to assist if required.

The BC RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), who responded to Kelowna from the BC Lower Mainland and Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in the investigation. Shortly after 2:00 a.m., investigators confirmed that the device did not contain any explosives materials and therefore was not a threat to the area.

The police investigation into who deposited the item in the area remains underway at this time. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

The parking lot, surrounding roads and businesses in the area have since been re-opened. The public is safe to return to visit businesses in the area.